Listen: John Mayer takes on Lana del Rey’s ‘Video Games’

John Mayer may be back on vocal rest, but his guitar is speaking just fine for him. Listen below as he delicately weaves in and out of an instrumental version of Lana Del Rey”s “Video Games.”

It”s a gorgeous, haunting, stripped down version on an electric guitar. As Idolator suggests, we completely agree that it sounds like something out of a Western, with the slight echo and feeling of loneliness. You can almost imagine a tumbleweed rolling by.

The song is not on Mayer”s upcoming album, “Born and Raised,” which is still slated for May 22, despite Mayer having to cancel the accompanying tour because of his ongoing throat issues.

What do you think of this version of “Video Games?”

