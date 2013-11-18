Listen: Justin Bieber and R. Kelly duet on new song, ‘PYD’

11.18.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga isn”t the only one making music with R. Kelly. In his latest  #musicmonday offering, Justin Bieber and the singer come together for “PYD.” No, that doesn”t stand for “Pretty Young Ding” (sorry, bad Michael Jackson joke). It stands for “Put You Down.”

However, “Put You Down” doesn”t refer to putting an animal to sleep or saying something bad about someone, in Bieber-speak it means laying some love on his lady…whether he”s “putting you down” in every room in the house or on a plane or train or roof or balcony. It”s Bieber meets R-rated Dr. Seuss.

Kelly comes in about midway through the slow jam. “I”ve been doing forensics on your body in this club and I can tell by how you”re walking your body ain”t been touched the right way,” Kelly sings.

It”s meant to be sexy, but it all felt a little too much like a The Lonely Island sketches with Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake as the badly-clothed douchbags from “Dick in a Box” and “Motherlover.”  Can”t you see it?

