Listen: Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music remixes Chief Keef’s ‘I Don’t Like’

Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean and Jadakiss all showed up for a G.O.O.D. Music’s remix of Chicago rapper Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like,” but not everybody likes it.

The 16-year-old’s track has additional verses and a new melody line over the beat, which the song’s original producer Young Chop takes issue with.

“I”m mad as f*ck, for the simple fact that they did not ask me to change up sh*t in my beat. How the f*ck did they add another melody over the instrumental?” he told radio host DJ Moon Dog this week. “These motherf*ckers is playing me and I don”t give two f*cks, I will sue the shit out of Kanye West… I made a f*cking sound, so you supposed to stay with my f*cking sound. The beat is fucking hard by itself. That shit don”t sound the same, it don”t got the same feel.”

So he’d agree with Yeezy’s line, “”They steal your whole sound, that’s a soundbite”?

Welcome to the big time, fella. The song’s not for sale or profit yet, and your and Keef’s profile just grew by a huge percentage. Remixes as creative license have been the name of the game for more than a decade now, with rappers building on the blocks you create. A lawsuit is unlikely in order.

And now, a couple more things. First, song has a lot of potential, but there’s still room to grow. His voice and the hook sounds green, outmatched, and it sounds like everyone’s interested in the behind-the-beat flow just to work around it.

Second: Yay, Jadakiss, oh hello!

Third, it’s a shame that the second offering from the G.O.O.D. group this season isn’t an original. I appreciate that Ye is amping up young talent from his Chicago home town, but how about proving some mettle with just his crew for now?

As for Keef, he’s still a little stunned. For a teenager — at home, on house arrest at his grandma’s, no less — it’s a little of a shock. “”I was just like, ‘Kanye? Kanye wanna get on ‘I Don’t Like’? But I could understand it, ’cause I know he be on it to talk about what he don’t like. And I made the song and nobody had come out with that idea yet,” he told XXL.