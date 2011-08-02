Listen: Kelly Clarkson starts new girl group, Already Famous

Are girl groups making a comeback? First, Miranda Lambert starts Pistol Annies with two buddies, now Kelly Clarkson has launched Already Famous.

The trio is Clarkson and her two back-up singers Jill Pickering and Kate Rapier. The ladies have recorded four songs, according to Idolator. Plus, while Pickering and Rapier may be relegated to back-up with Clarkson when touring with her, all three are equal when it comes to this new venture. They tweeted: “We switch on different songs. We all sing lead, alto, and soprano at different points.”

And how can you not love a band that swears it took its name from going to “Sephora and pick[ing] the funniest nail polish name. No deeper meaning.”

No word on if there is a formal release forthcoming, although we have Clarkson”s fifth studio album to look forward to sometime this fall.

In the meantime, here”s a link to teeny snippet of the trio singing in the studio, plus below is a link the threesome dig in to Miley Cyrus”s “The Climb” before forming Almost Famous was even a twinkle in their eyes.