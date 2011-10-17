Listen: Kelly Clarkson unleashes another new tune, ‘ You Love Me’

Kelly Clarkson is taking no prisoners on her new album, “Stronger.” Today, a new song, “You Love Me,” hit the internet. This time, someone has broken her heart with his two-faced ways. Hard to tell if it”s a romantic disappointment ora relationship of some other kind, but, regardless, it”s gone horribly awry.

Despite the upbeat, 80″s new wave bouncy underpinnings (with a little touch of John Waite”s “Missing You” thrown in), all is not well in K-Town. Someone is pulling the old “I”m not good enough for you” scam on Clarkson, which the first “American Idol” is not not falling for, not for a minute. As my mama always used to say,” if someone tells you they aren”t good enough for you, they’re right.”

There”s a delicious bridge in the middle with the great line, “Your love feels different; it”s like a blow to the head with your compliments.” It”s the same old story of killing someone with kindness, but leaving them bleeding nonetheless.

Of the three songs that have officially been released from “Stronger,” out Oct. 24, we still like “What Doesn”t Kill You” the best, but dig that none of the trio of tunes, including current single “Mr. Know It All,” sounds like the others.