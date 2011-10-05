Listen: Kelly Clarkson’s new track, ‘What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)’

10.05.11 7 years ago

It turns out that “What Doesn”t Kill You” makes you want to dance…and stronger. At least in Kelly Clarkson”s case.

The first “American Idol” winner officially released the track today after it leaked onto the internet last week.

“What Doesn”t Kill You (Stronger)” is an up-tempo, driving pop thumper with a  dance bent. We”re sure some awesome dance remixes are to come. Once again, in a familiar theme for Clarkson, a boy has done her wrong, but instead of crumbling, she has risen from the ashes of the relationship stronger. I am woman, hear me roar.

No word on if it will be the next single, following “Mr. Know It All,” but it should be. It”s much perkier and interesting than that track, through Clarkson brings her spunky personality to both songs equally.

“Stronger,” Clarkson”s fifth album, comes out Oct. 24.

What do you think?

