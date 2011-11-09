Listen: Lil Twist meets Busta Rhymes on new single ‘Turnt Up’

11.09.11 7 years ago

Newcomer Lil Twist has gotten a big boost from fellow diminutive rapper Lil Wayne, who took the young MC into the studio and on tour. Twist’s latest single, from his upcoming debut album “Don”t Get It Twisted,” has recently leaked online.  

“Turnt Up,” featuring Busta Rhymes, will be available on iTunes starting on November 29, but you can hear it now below. 
The hard-hitting, uptempo, flow-heavy “Turnt Up” sounds like a conscious attempt to sound more grown up, and contras sharply with his earlier, R&B-influenced single “Love Affair,” which featured a verse by Lil Wayne. Guess he’s a lover and a fighter.
“Don’t Get It Twisted” was recorded in various hip-hop hot spots such as Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York, and will feature 15 tracks and also boasts guest spots from Justin Bieber, Khalil and Yung Nation. Twist is signed to Young Money, Weezy’s Cash Money Records imprint (for Lil people only, apparently).
The often-mohawked Twist was featured on Lil Wayne’s I Am Still Music tour, which also included Rick Ross, Keri Hilson and Far East Movement.
“Don’t Get It Twisted” is aiming for an early 2012 release.

Listen to the new track below: 


What do you think of “Turnt Up”?

