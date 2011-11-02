Listen: Lil Wayne and Robin Thicke serenade each other on new single

Lil Wayne and Robin Thicke have a long, successful history of collaborating with one another, so it makes sense that the two artists would continue the trend with new single “Pretty Lil’ Thing”, a track off Thicke’s forthcoming fifth studio album “Love After War”.

Opening with a slow rap by the multi-platinum Weezy over a soft drum beat and minimalist piano arrangement, at around the :45 second mark the tune transitions into some typically sultry “lover-boy” vocals by Thicke, who echoes the words of an insecure lover with lines like, “Tell me that I’m sexy/Like I was before” before assuring her in the chorus: “Baby you got me/Don’t worry your pretty lil’ heart”.

You can listen to the tune below:

In addition, Thicke has revealed the cover art (above) and tracklisting for the new album, which hits stores on December 6th. You can check out the full tracklist below:

1. “An Angel on Each Arm”

2. “I”m an Animal”

3. “Never Give Up”

4. “The New Generation”

5. “Love After War”

6. “All Tied Up”

7. “Pretty Lil” Heart” feat. Lil Wayne

8. “Mission”

9. “Tears on My Tuxedo”

10. “Boring”

11. “Lovely Lady”

12. “Dangerous”

13. “Full Time Believer”

14. “I Don”t Know How It Feels to Be U”

15. “Cloud 9”

16. “The Lil” Things”

17. “What Would I Be?”

Wayne has appeared on two of Thicke’s previous albums, 2006’s “The Evolution of Robin Thicke” and 2008’s “Something Else”, while Thicke guested on Weezy’s “Tha Carter II” and “The Carter III”.

What do you think of the new single?