Listen: Lil Wayne goes crooner on ‘How to Love’ single

Lil Wayne unsuccessfully attempted to be a rockstar on his album “Rebirth.” Now the rapper wants to be an R&B singer.

If he was going to adopt such a popular song title, he should’ve gone with “Road to Nowhere” instead, because that’s where this slow-riding, low-energy track gets us. Weezy is obviously trying to make a statement — like Katy Perry wearing a high collared shirt, or Lady Gaga directing her own videos: he has all the resources in the world, included protege Drake, to do the singing, but perhaps the tune was just too good to give to somebody who can, y’know, sing.

Love you, Wayne, but this color doesn’t look good on you. Like your cohort Nicki Minaj, let the rappers rap. Here, listen to The Weeknd, you’ll feel better, see how it’s done.

“How to Love” will be featured on “Tha Carter IV,” out in June.