Listen: Lil Wayne goes crooner on ‘How to Love’ single

#Lil Wayne
05.26.11 7 years ago

Lil Wayne unsuccessfully attempted to be a rockstar on his album “Rebirth.” Now the rapper wants to be an R&B singer.

Check out Detail-produced “How to Love” here.

If he was going to adopt such a popular song title, he should’ve gone with “Road to Nowhere” instead, because that’s where this slow-riding, low-energy track gets us. Weezy is obviously trying to make a statement — like Katy Perry wearing a high collared shirt, or Lady Gaga directing her own videos: he has all the resources in the world, included protege Drake, to do the singing, but perhaps the tune was just too good to give to somebody who can, y’know, sing.

Love you, Wayne, but this color doesn’t look good on you. Like your cohort Nicki Minaj, let the rappers rap. Here, listen to The Weeknd, you’ll feel better, see how it’s done.

“How to Love” will be featured on “Tha Carter IV,” out in June.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGShow to loveLil Wayne

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP