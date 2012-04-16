Listen: Linkin Park’s ‘Burn It Down’ from new album ‘Living Things’

Linkin Park will release its latest album, “Living Things” on June 26. The album, co-produced by Rick Rubin and LP”s Mike Shinoda, is preceded by first single, “Burn It Down,” which went to radio today (16).

“Burn It Down” utilizes the now tried-and-true Linkin Park formula of starting with Chester Bennington singing, usually in some kind of psychic pain, and then the song escalates into a twisted metal mass and then Shinoda comes in with a rap at some point. If the band does its job right, there”s usually a great sense of catharsis that creep in by the end of the song.

[More after the jump…]

On “Burn It Down,” “we”re building it up to burn it down. We can”t wait to burn it to the ground.” As Shinoda explains, someone has done him wrong even though he “kissed the ring.” The song is dynamic and propulsive, but doesn”t have quite the oomph that past hits have had.

The band will hit the road with Incubus starting Aug. 11 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va. Mutemath will open all dates. Tickets are on sale April 23. Tour dates are below the “Burn It Down” embed.

What do you think of “Burn It Down?”

8/11 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

8/12 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

8/14 Boston, MA @ Comcast Center

8/17 Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

8/19 Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

8/21 Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

8/22 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/24 Chicago, IL @ First Midwest Bank Ampitheatre

8/25 Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

8/27 Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

8/28 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/30 Denver, CO @ Comfort Dental Amphitheatre

9/5 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

9/7 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/10 San Diego, CA @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre

*Incubus will not appear at this event

CANADA

Linkin Park with Incubus:

9/4 Vancouver @ Rogers Arena

