Listen: Mariah Carey’s new track, ‘Bring It On Home’

Mariah Carey may have written her newly-released tune, “Bring It On Home” for President Obama”s re-election effort, but it”s a soulful ballad that members of any political party can get behind.

The piano-based tune starts with Carey singing “We”re just every day people trying to make it through the pain.” While it”s a little tough to buy Carey as “every day people,” the rest of the slow jam easily translates into an uplifting, inspirational tune about overcoming adversity in any circumstance.

[More after the jump…]

Backed by a gospel choir (of course), Carey sounds strong, but keeps the call-all-dogs high notes at bay here (until the end) in service of the song”s simple message. The tune, recorded live at a campaign event earlier this year, showed up on Carey”s producer Jermaine Dupri”s website this morning.

No word on it if will appear on her forthcoming album, which still has no announced release date or title. The first single, “Triumphant (Get ‘Em),” didn”t fare well at pop radio, but did notch the “American Idol” judge her 16th No. 1 dance hit.

What do you think of “Bring It On Home?” Does it work outside of its original context?