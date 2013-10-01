Listen: Miley Cyrus’s ‘Bangerz’ full-album stream

10.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Miley Cyrus”s “Bangerz” goes comes out for another week, but fans can stream the album in full on iTunes.  Hear Cyrus’s  the complete album here.

Featuring guests, including Britney Spears (on “SMS Bangerz”), Nelly (“4×4”), Future (My Darlin””), Big Sean (“Love Money Party”) and French Montana (“FU”),  “Bangerz” was co-executive produced by Cyrus and Mike Will Made It.

The album”s first single, “We Can”t Stop,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while second single, ballad “Wrecking Ball” is atop the singles chart currently.

“Bangerz” official release date is Oct. 8.

