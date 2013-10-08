Listen: New TLC song, ‘Meant To Be’

TLC honors the memory of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes with new song “Meant To Be.”

“No matter what, it will always be us together,” the remaining members T-Boz and Rhonda “Chilli” Thomas sing on the Ne-Yo penned track. Yes, it could be about romantic love, but it”s also a sweet song about the trio.

It”s a shame, however, that the mid-tempo song doesn”t hold up, despite the sweet message. Without being too harsh, the vocals sound pretty rough. Time has not been their friend. Plus the song, with its “Hey” background sounds like it”s trying to be wrongly contemparize what is meant to be an old school tune. . Ne-Yo sounds like he’s just trying to replicate their past hits instead of coming up with something memorable. Still, if you”ve been pining for new TLC, this will be a comfort to you.

The track is one of two new songs on “20,” a best-of set commemorating TLC”s 20th anniversary, as well as the trio”s VH1 movie.

