Listen: Norah Jones wants you out of her head and heart on ‘Happy Pills’

Norah Jones wants you to just leave her alone. On her new tune, “Happy Pills,” she”s anything but when her ex comes around.

The mid-tempo tune has a bounce to it, even though lyrically it”s a fairly sad state of affairs.

“Never said that we”d be friends/trying to keep myself away from you/because you”re bad bad news,” she sings. “Please just let me go now,” she sings, well aware that she”s having too much trouble to cut the cord herself. But when she finally gets away from her man, it”s like she”s taken “Happy Pills,” hence the title.

The song starts with a bit more of a thump than those only familiar with Jones from such hits as the jazzy “Don’t Know Why” will recognize from before. Perhaps that”s due to her work with Danger Mouse, who produced the album. There”s a fun, slightly retro, soulful feel to the song, plus a “nah-nah-nah” backing vocal that gives it the feel of a school-yard chant. She delivers an unhurried, thoughtful delivery, while Danger Mouse brings the slight quirkiness and whimsy to the tune that rises it above a standard broken-hearted tune.

Jones” fifth studio album, “Little Broken Hearts,” comes out May 1.

Track listing for “Little Broken Hearts”

01. Good Morning

02. Say Goodbye

03. Little Broken Hearts

04. She”s 22

05. Take It Back

06. After The Fall

07. 4 Broken Hearts

08. Travelin” On

09. Out On The Road

10. Happy Pills

11. Miriam

12. All A Dream