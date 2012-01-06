Listen: of Montreal does a good Steely Dan on ‘Dour Percentage’

01.06.12 7 years ago

of Montreal have prepped their eighth album in 10 years, “Paralytic Stalks,” and now a month out from its release have another taste from the set.

“Dour Percentage” is at least 50 percent Steely Dan, though the band has never shied away from those 7ths and 9ths and unabashed ’70s pop sound. Kevin Barnes’ bouncy voice remains strong as always. Stream and download of Montreal’s “Dour Percentage” below.

You can also check out “Wintered Debts” on the band’s website.

“Stalks” will be out on Feb. 7 through Polyvinyl, and for you supernerds, 500 cassettes through Joyful Noise/Polyvinyl will also be available. Below is a very festive tracklist, and below that are tour dates. Always recommend the live show.

1. Gelid Ascent
2. Spiteful Intervention
3. Dour Percentage
4. We Will Commit Wolf Murder
5. Malefic Dowery
6. Ye, Renew The Plaintiff
7. Wintered Debts
8. Exorcismic Breeding Knife
9. Authentic Pyrrhic Remission

Feb. 17 — Athens, GA — Georgia Theatre
Mar. 07 — Jacksonville, FL  — Freebird Live *
Mar. 08 — Orlando, FL — The Plaza Live *
Mar. 09 — Mobile, AL — Alabama Music Box *
Mar. 10 — New Orleans, LA — Howlin Wolf * 
Mar. 11 — Houston, TX – Fitzgeralds *@
Mar. 12 — Oklahoma City, OK — ACM @ UCO Performance Lab *  
Mar. 13 — Dallas, TX — Tree’s *   
Mar. 14 — Mc Allen, TX — Sofie’s Saloon
Mar. 15 — Austin, TX — Emo’s East (Polyvinyl Showcase) # 
Mar. 18 — El Paso, TX — Tricky Falls *$ 
Mar. 19 — Tucson, AZ – Rialto *$   
Mar. 20 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern *$   
Mar. 21 — San Francisco, CA — Slim’s *$  
Mar. 22 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore *$  
Mar. 23 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom *$   
Mar. 24 — Seattle, WA — Showbox at the Market *$ 
Mar. 25 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Fest 
Mar. 27 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue *
Mar. 28 — Chicago, IL – Metro *%
Mar. 29 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom *%
Mar. 30 — New York, NY — Webster Hall &#
Mar. 31 — New York, NY — Webster Hall *%
Apr. 01 — Boston, MA — The Paradise *%
Apr. 02 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer *%
Apr. 03 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club *%
Apr. 04 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle *%
Apr. 05 — Asheville, NC — Orange Peel *%
Apr. 06 — Chattanooga, TN — Track 29 *%
Apr. 07 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse *%

* w/ Kishi Bashi
@ w/ Cults
$ w/ Deerhoof
% w/ Loney Dear
& w/ Hard Nips
# w/ Computer Magic

