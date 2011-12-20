Listen: Paul McCartney adds Eric Clapton for ‘My Valentine’

Just a day after he announced a new forthcoming album, Paul McCartney’s already showing some of his cards. Or, rather, his “Valentines.”

“My Valentine” is one of two original songs to be released on the forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album, due on Feb. 7. Note to lovers: that’s a week before actual Valentine’s.

This track features Eric Clapton accompanying the easy ballad on nylon-string guitar. The whole mix is very upfront, with a lot of room noise. It could supposedly reflect what is the breeziness of the record to come.

“It was very spontaneous, kind of organic, which then reminded me of the way we’d work with the Beatles,” Macca said in a press release. “We’d bring a song in, kick it around, when we found a way to do it we’d say ‘OK, let’s do a take now’ and by the time everyone kind of had an idea of what they were doing, we’d learnt the song. So that’s what we did, we did the take live in the studio.”

The majority of the album will be covers from classic songwriters like Cole Porter, songs from the ’20s-’40s; veteran producer Tommy LiPuma and songwriter/producer Diana Krall are helming. Krall’s band backs. Stevie Wonder will be guesting.

My Valentine – Paul McCartney by PaulMcCartney