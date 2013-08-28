B

Listen: Paul McCartney’s jaunty, new track, ‘New’

08.29.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Paul McCartney dropped a new tune, “New,” today that, to the joy of Beatles” fans, sounds delightfully old.

Produced by Mark Ronson, “New” is a sweet pop slice that slides in at under 3 minutes. “All my life, I never knew what I could be, what I could do, then we were new,” McCartney sings on the jangly, jaunty, horn-laden tune that sounds like it could be a “Revolver” outtake. There”s a glorious Beach Boy-like vocalization that fades out at the end that adds to the track’s innocent charm.

McCartney”s 16th solo album, also titled “New,” will come out Oct. 15 in the U.S. and will be his first album of all new material in six years. His last set, 2012″s “Kisses On The Bottom,” was composed of standards, with a few new tracks.

In addition to Ronson, McCartney worked with Adele producer Paul Epworth, Ethan Johns, and George Martin”s son, Giles, according to Rolling Stone.  The album will be 12 songs.

