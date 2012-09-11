Listen: Pink’s new track, ‘Try,’ provides inspiration

Pink”s new album,”The Truth About Love,” doesn”t come out until next Tuesday, but between now and then a lyric video for a new track will debut every day on Vevo.

Today”s track, “Try” is a mid-tempo sparkler, whose melody is a bit reminiscent of “You And Your Hand.” Lyrically, the song is all getting up again after being kicked down hard. From the opening lines, “Ever wonder about what he”s doing/How it all turned to lies,” it”s clear that her man has gone astray. But, as she advises us, “Just because it burns/doesn”t mean you”re gonna die.”

The song is about getting up every morning and trying again, even when all you feel like is pulling the covers up over your head.

She asks the million dollar question: “Why do we fall in love so easy/even when it”s not right?” She doesn”t have an answer for that one, but she knows there”s a big difference between “getting by, by, by” and “get up and try, try, try.”

The melody is a bit stagnant, but Pink”s delivery is never less than convincing.

The first single from “The Truth About Love,” “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” peaked at No 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.