Listen: Radiohead drummer Phil Selway announces new EP

Radiohead are obviously hard at work organizing their “King of Limbs” 12″ single remix series, but longtime drummer Phil Selway has been contending with his solo career, too.

On the heels of his full-length solo album debut “Familial” from August last year, Selway is prepping the release of an EP, “Running Blind.” The tracks are culled from the “Familial” sessions and were re-recorded later.

The title track to that set is streaming below.

I’ve given it a couple whirls. And aside from the fact that Selway is Radiohead’s drummer and can pick out some nice melodies, I’m not sure exactly how he wants to distinguish himself (other than with some expensive tracking and a little hint of theramin).

But creatively, this may be what is required for the members of Radiohead to cleanse their respective palates. Thom Yorke has hinted at more solo material, and somebody’s always after Johnny Greenwood for film.

“Running Blind” will by out July 25 in the U.K.

Here is the tracklist for “Running Blind”:

1. What Goes Around

2. Every Spit and Couch

3. Running Blind

4. All In All

What do you think of this new track?

[Jump…]

Philip Selway – Running Blind by Bella Union