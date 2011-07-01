Listen: Radiohead streams two new ‘King’ remixes, announces second round

Radiohead are now streaming the first two remixes from their “King of Limbs” 12″ series, and have announced round two.

As previously reported, Caribou and Jacques Greene had at “Little by Little” and “Lotus Flower,” respectively, and the British group has posted both on its website for stream. Check them out below.

The tracks become available digitally and on vinyl on Tuesday (July 5).

And on to the next one: Nathan Fake is doing his own spin on “Morning Mr. Magpie” and Mark Pritchard is providing two remixes of “Bloom,” one under his own name and one under his moniker Harmonic 313.

Fake is a spinner from Reading, leaning more in the ambient-techno direction. Pritchard put out some killer mixes with Tom Middleton (Global Communication) and under the name Reload in the ’90s, signed to Warp and has been incorporating a little hip-hop and a little latin into his house-loving beats since.

It looks like these ‘mixes will be available on or around July 14, which — for those playing at home — is really soon.

