Listen: Radiohead streams two new ‘King’ remixes, announces second round

#Radiohead
07.01.11 7 years ago

Radiohead are now streaming the first two remixes from their “King of Limbs” 12″ series, and have announced round two.

As previously reported, Caribou and Jacques Greene had at “Little by Little” and “Lotus Flower,” respectively, and the British group has posted both on its website for stream. Check them out below. 

The tracks become available digitally and on vinyl on Tuesday (July 5).

And on to the next one: Nathan Fake is doing his own spin on “Morning Mr. Magpie” and Mark Pritchard is providing two remixes of “Bloom,” one under his own name and one under his moniker Harmonic 313.

Fake is a spinner from Reading, leaning more in the ambient-techno direction. Pritchard put out some killer mixes with Tom Middleton (Global Communication) and under the name Reload in the ’90s, signed to Warp and has been incorporating a little hip-hop and a little latin into his house-loving beats since.

It looks like these ‘mixes will be available on or around July 14, which — for those playing at home — is really soon.

[Jump…]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSmark pritchardnathan fakeRADIOHEAD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP