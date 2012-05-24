Listen: Redd Kross’ ‘Blues’ from first album in 15 years

05.24.12 6 years ago

Redd Kross haven’t put out a new album in 15 years, but their return this year is marked with the “Blues.”

“Researching the Blues” is the title track from the rock act’s forthcoming Merge album, due on Aug. 7. Jeff McDonald is still sounding snotty as hell, bold in front of the matchy-matchy rhythm section. He wrote the record while brother Steven produced.

The lineup is rounded out by Roy McDonald (The Muffs) and a reunion with lead guitarist Robert Hecker, who played with the band through 1991.

Eddie Kurdziel replaced Hecker for 1993’s “Phaseshifter,” but died in 1999, after which the early-wave L.A. punk group went on indefinite hiatus, post-“Show World.” Redd Kross has been performing in varying lineups for the last five years, but haven’t released new music until now.

Check the group’s website for tour dates.

What do you think of the song?

Around The Web

TAGSRedd Krossresearching the blues

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP