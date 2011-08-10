Listen: Regina Spektor, Nellie McKay on ‘Boardwalk Empire’ soundtrack

You may not even be a fan of the HBO show “Boardwalk Empire,”Â but you could be a fan of the music culled from it.

Exclusive tracks from Regina Spektor, Nellie McKay, Martha Wainwright and her dad Loudon Wainwright III, Leon Redbone and Vince Giordano grace the tracklist for “Boardwalk Empire Volume 1 – Music from the HBO Original Series.” Elektra is releasing the 16-track set on Sept. 13, two weeks before the new season premiere on Sept. 25. There is the promise of a deluxe version with extra tracks as well.

Regina Spektor’s take on the 1920’s track “My Man,”Â made popular by Fanny Brice can be heard via EW. Spektor is currently at work making a follow-up studio set to 2009’s “Far” and developing a score for musical “Beauty.”

The band that performs at Babette’s Night Club in “Boardwalk Empire” shows up here under its original name, Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks. The rest of the sounds and tracklist from the show comes from the times, of ’20s jazz, vaudeville, ragtime and more.

}Here is the tracklist for “Boardwalk Empire Volume 1”:

1.Â Â Â Â Vince Giordano And The Nighthawks â€“ Livery Stable Blues

2.Â Â Â Â Stephen DeRosa â€“ The Dumber They Come The Better I Like Them

3.Â Â Â Â Regina Spektor â€“ My Man

4.Â Â Â Â Vince Giordano And The Nighthawks â€“ Dark Town Strutters Ball

5.Â Â Â Â Catherine Russell â€“ Crazy Blues

6.Â Â Â Â Vince Giordano And The Nighthawks â€“ Mournin’ Blues

7.Â Â Â Â Kathy Brier â€“ Some Of These Days

8.Â Â Â Â Vince Giordano And The Nighthawks â€“ Margie

9.Â Â Â Â Loudon Wainwright III â€“ Carrickfergus

10.Â Nellie McKay â€“ Wild Romantic Blues

11.Â Kathy Brier â€“ After You Get What You Want (You Don’t Want It)

12.Â Leon Redbone â€“ Sheik of Araby

13.Â Vince Giordano And The Nighthawks â€“ Japanese Sandman

14.Â Kathy Brier- Don’t Put a Tax On the Beautiful Girls

15.Â Martha Wainwright â€“ All By Myself

16.Â Stephen DeRosa â€“ Life Is A Funny Proposition