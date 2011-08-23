Listen: Ryan Adams is ‘Lucky Now’ ahead of forthcoming new album

One of my favorite perennial sad bastards Ryan Adams is releasing a new album this fall. “Ashes & Fire” is out Oct. 11, sans the Cardinals name, and we have our first official taste.

“Lucky Now” its the songwriter more stripped, as a result, and with an undeniable melody.

What more, “Ashes” will feature Norah Jones on vocals and piano, and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fame. Furthermore, it was produced by legend Glyn Johns; his son Ethan Johns helmed some of Adams’ other sets like “Heartbreaker” and “Gold.”

Adams’ own small-time PAX AM imprint has made a deal with EMI — Capitol, more specifically — to put this one out.

