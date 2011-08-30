UPDATED: Listen: Scotty McCreery’s new single, ‘The Trouble With Girls’

Scotty McCreery has girl trouble. On his new single, “The Trouble With Girls,” he laments that “they smile that smile and they bat those eyes/they steal with hello/they kill you with goodbye…the trouble with girls is nobody loves trouble as much as me.”

Yeah, it”s a little hard to imagine the squeaky clean teen growing up, but he”s more befuddled and bewitched by the fairer sex than posing as a lady killer.

[More after the jump…]

The country ballad is the second single from the “American Idol” winner from his Mercury/19/Interscope debut, “Clear As Day,” out Oct. 4. The song is a sweet, sloping ode to women that’s entirely age appropriate. It’s also country as country can be: “The way they ride in the middle of your truck.” Okay, it’s corn pone, but admit it, you instantly got the image in your mind whether you’ve ever ridden in the middle of a truck yourself.

Phillip White and Chris Tompkins penned the tune, the far superior follow-up to first single, “I Love You This Big,” which reached the Top 15 on Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart. Tompkins is best known for co-writing “Before He Cheats,” recorded by fellow ‘American Idol’ champ Carrie Underwood. White wrote, among others, Rascal Flatts” “I”m Movin” On” and Blake Shelton”s “Nobody But Me.”

UPDATE: McCreery just posted a much long sample on his website. There’s sweeping strings that play up the drama. What do you think?

http://player.play.it/PodcastPlayer/Embed.jsplayer.render(‘fileUrl=http://cbskmps.files.wordpress.com/2011/08/08_30_11-scotty-mccreery-the-trouble-with-girls.mp3&name=The Trouble With Girls&artist=Scotty McCreery&stationID=130&configFile=config.xml&buttonColor=0xd20000&buttonOverColor=0xa80000&backgroundColor=0xFFFFFF&guid=1C4C979F5664’);