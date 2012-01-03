Listen: Shinedown announces new album, unleashes a ‘Bully’ new single

Shinedown’s last album, 2008’s “The Sound of Madness,” proved to be the rock band’s mainstream breakthrough. Now the quartet has the opportunity to top that success with its new set “Amaryllis,” due March 27.
The Atlantic set was helmed, once again, but Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who was behind the boards for “Madness.” It’s preceded by hard rock/mainstream rock single “Bully,” out today (Jan. 3) via iTunes.
Stream Shinedown’s “Bully” below. Lyrics and info on pre-order — Jan. 17 — can be found on the band’s website.
“Second Chance” was Shinedown’s biggest hit from “Madness,” and was one of five major radio rotation songs from that set. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but also managed to stay on it for 120 week.s
The group also released a live set, “Somewhere in the Stratosphere,” last year, with it topping out at No. 83.
More indication that rock music is pretty much dead. Don’t tell me it’s not. It’s just uninspired crap with a bloated production and overbearing lyrics.
That’s total BS… thesong is amazing and the them behind it is incredibly touching, especially after hearing zach talking about being bullied as a kid… rock is not dead, rock is alive and kicking, and coming out fighting
Steven i disagree,
There is some awesome bands around at the moment, a good mix of older experience and new rock
Female led rockers such as Evenescance, Pretty Reckless, Flyleaf and Within Temptation.
Guys like Shinedown, Theory of a Deadman, Airbourne, HIM, Skillet, Volbeat, Evile, Voodoo Six etc etc are a great addition to the Classic Rockers we all love
If your comment was aimed at Nickelback (Who Shinedown are similar too) i would agree… However Shinedown are much better, music is harder and more varied.
With Bands like Black Sabbath and Van Halen releasing again in 2012 and more new talent coming through… its going to be a good year :)