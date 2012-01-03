Listen: Shinedown announces new album, unleashes a ‘Bully’ new single

Shinedown’s last album, 2008’s “The Sound of Madness,” proved to be the rock band’s mainstream breakthrough. Now the quartet has the opportunity to top that success with its new set “Amaryllis,” due March 27.

The Atlantic set was helmed, once again, but Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who was behind the boards for “Madness.” It’s preceded by hard rock/mainstream rock single “Bully,” out today (Jan. 3) via iTunes.

Stream Shinedown’s “Bully” below. Lyrics and info on pre-order — Jan. 17 — can be found on the band’s website.

“Second Chance” was Shinedown’s biggest hit from “Madness,” and was one of five major radio rotation songs from that set. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but also managed to stay on it for 120 week.s

The group also released a live set, “Somewhere in the Stratosphere,” last year, with it topping out at No. 83.