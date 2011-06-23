Listen: Sublime With Rome collabs with Wiz Khalifa for song about weed

#Wiz Khalifa
06.23.11 7 years ago

Sublime With Rome is a trio that consists of two of the three original members of California ska-stoners Sublime, sans late singer Bradley Nowell with singer Rome Ramirez in his stead. They mostly play old Sublime songs together

Wiz Khalifa is a rapper whose primary subject matter is on smoking weed and having sex.

These two artists have combined together for Sublime With Rome’s new track, “Can You Feel It,” a song about getting high.

It sounds exactly what you think it sounds like.

SWR’s album “Yours Truly” is due July 12.

[Jump…]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wiz Khalifa
TAGScan you feel itSublime With RomeWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP