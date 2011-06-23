Listen: Sublime With Rome collabs with Wiz Khalifa for song about weed

Sublime With Rome is a trio that consists of two of the three original members of California ska-stoners Sublime, sans late singer Bradley Nowell with singer Rome Ramirez in his stead. They mostly play old Sublime songs together
Wiz Khalifa is a rapper whose primary subject matter is on smoking weed and having sex.
These two artists have combined together for Sublime With Rome’s new track, “Can You Feel It,” a song about getting high.
It sounds exactly what you think it sounds like.
SWR’s album “Yours Truly” is due July 12.
This is awesome! I can’t wait to see them perform. I am also super stoked for slightly stoopid on the seedless summer tour!