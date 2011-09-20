Listen: The MCP interviews Bobcat Goldthwait, Eduardo Sanchez, and ‘Livid’ filmmakers from Toronto

I’ll say this much… if you’re a fan of the podcast at all, this is your lucky week.

This is the first of two full podcasts we recorded this week. The other will be up at some point tomorrow, and features one of my favorite segments from the two years we’ve been doing this.

Today, though, we’ve got a preposterous amount of material to share with you, and I decided to have Scott help me introduce four separate interviews I conducted over the course of the Toronto International Film Festival that just wrapped up.

One of the reasons I’m grateful for the Midnight Madness programming at the festival is because it would be easy to get worn down by the serious fare that the festival offers all day long, and Midnight Madness is always full of the most delightful lunatics. Where else are you going to see crazy Indonesian action, a dark killing spree comedy, creepy possession horror, and bizarre dark French fairy tales all in the same line-up?

As I was running around town recording these, conditions were sort of all over the place. Some of them took place in hotel rooms, some in restaurants, and some just on the street when we had a chance to take five minutes out from standing in line. As a result, this week’s going to be a little uneven technically, but I think I’ve done the best I can to make it all easy to enjoy.

Because it’s such a long podcast, I made sure you can use this week’s breakdown to go listen to individual interviews if that’s what you want.

THIS WEEK ON THE PODCAST:

“That’s the man who kissed the monkey!”: 00:00 – 01:00

Introduction: 01:00 – 04:00

This Week In The News: 04:00 – 15:20

Toronto introduction: 15:20 – 20:30

Bobcat Goldthwait/”God Bless America”: 20:30 – 48:20

Eduardo Sanchez and cast/”Lovely Molly”: 48:20 – 1:34:00

Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo/”Livid”: 1:34:00 – 1:58:00

Wrapping it up: 1:58:00 – 2:02:38

I’ll have the next one for you tomorrow, where you can expect to hear Paul Williams, the Duplass Brothers, and a truly difficult interview with a guy I like a lot.

As always, you can play the embedded podcast, find us on iTunes, or download directly from the link below. Please let us know what you think, and thank you, as always, for listening.