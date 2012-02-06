B

Listen: The Shins ponder ‘September’ as they unleash tour dates for spring

02.06.12 6 years ago

The Shins have tacked on more headlining tour dates for their spring trek as they bow the B-Side to currently single “Simple Song.”

The newly revamped rock-pop troupe have an aesthetically pleasing lyric video for “September” literally spinning on their website, the companion to the leading track from new album “Port of Morrow.” While that set is due in March, the band brings it back to the fall, where this sweetly heartbroken song sounds more akin to leaves falling than buds blooming. Or something. James Mercer’s wordplay again takes front and center, as little hints of alt-country and Americana rises through the guitar processors.

HitFix’s Melinda Newman already gave her take on “Simple Song” last month; a 7″ single of the tracks will be available next week.

Meanwhile, May and June dates have now surfaced, and Mercer has some very cool characters along for the ride as his touring band: Richard Swift (Modest Mouse), Yuuki Matthews (Crystal Skulls), Jessica Dobson and Joe Plummer will be hitting road with Mercer. (Fun Fact: Janet Weiss of Quasi/Wild Flag/Sleater-Kinney plays drums on “Port of Morrow.”)

The Shins: “September” (b-side of “Simple Song” 7”) from Record Store Day on Vimeo.

Here are The Shins’ tour dates:

4/13/12            Las Vegas, Nv — Cosmopolitan– The Pool
4/22/12            Santa Cruz, Ca — Civic Auditorium
4/23/12            Davis, Ca — Robert Mondavi Center 
4/25/12            Reno, Nv — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino 
05/25/12          Bend, Or – Les Schwab Amphitheatre 
05/28/12          Salt Lake City, Ut – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
05/29/12          Morrison, Co – Red Rocks Amphitheatre 
05/31/12          Council Bluffs, Ia – Harrahs Council Bluffs 
06/04/12          St Louis, Mo – The Pageant 
06/05/12          Columbus, Oh – Lc Indoor Pavilion
06/06/12          Detroit, Mi – Fillmore Detroit 
06/08/12          Cleveland, Oh – Masonic Auditorium 
06/09/12          Louisville, Ky – Iroquois Amphitheatre

Around The Web

TAGSTHE SHINS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP