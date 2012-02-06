Listen: The Shins ponder ‘September’ as they unleash tour dates for spring

The Shins have tacked on more headlining tour dates for their spring trek as they bow the B-Side to currently single “Simple Song.”

The newly revamped rock-pop troupe have an aesthetically pleasing lyric video for “September” literally spinning on their website, the companion to the leading track from new album “Port of Morrow.” While that set is due in March, the band brings it back to the fall, where this sweetly heartbroken song sounds more akin to leaves falling than buds blooming. Or something. James Mercer’s wordplay again takes front and center, as little hints of alt-country and Americana rises through the guitar processors.

HitFix’s Melinda Newman already gave her take on “Simple Song” last month; a 7″ single of the tracks will be available next week.

Meanwhile, May and June dates have now surfaced, and Mercer has some very cool characters along for the ride as his touring band: Richard Swift (Modest Mouse), Yuuki Matthews (Crystal Skulls), Jessica Dobson and Joe Plummer will be hitting road with Mercer. (Fun Fact: Janet Weiss of Quasi/Wild Flag/Sleater-Kinney plays drums on “Port of Morrow.”)

Here are The Shins’ tour dates:

4/13/12 Las Vegas, Nv — Cosmopolitan– The Pool

4/22/12 Santa Cruz, Ca — Civic Auditorium

4/23/12 Davis, Ca — Robert Mondavi Center

4/25/12 Reno, Nv — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

05/25/12 Bend, Or – Les Schwab Amphitheatre

05/28/12 Salt Lake City, Ut – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

05/29/12 Morrison, Co – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/31/12 Council Bluffs, Ia – Harrahs Council Bluffs

06/04/12 St Louis, Mo – The Pageant

06/05/12 Columbus, Oh – Lc Indoor Pavilion

06/06/12 Detroit, Mi – Fillmore Detroit

06/08/12 Cleveland, Oh – Masonic Auditorium

06/09/12 Louisville, Ky – Iroquois Amphitheatre