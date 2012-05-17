Listen: The xx perform new songs live in London

The xx just kicked off a tour in time for festival season, and are bringing new songs with them.

Below, in a surprisingly well-recorded video at Chats Palace in London, a show-goer captured the Mercury Prize-winning band perform a fresh track, title still unknown, earlier this week. The thing only goes for about 2:15, but it’s got that chilly guitar riff and big bass thuds that make the kids crazy.

The setlist from their Electrowerkz gig this week indicates that half of the songs played at the gig were actually new.

The xx have only a few more warm-ups before hitting events like Primavera Sound and Bestival overseas this summer. They have yet to announce and U.S. stops. No word on when the follow-up to 2009’s self-title album should be expected.