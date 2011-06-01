Listen: Tim Robbins’ album getting proper release in U.S. this summer

Joining actors-slash-musicians like Steve Martin and Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins is preparing the release of his own album this summer in the U.S.



“Tim Robbins and the Rogues Gallery Band” will be out on 429 Records on July 8, and features production by Hall Willner and guest vocalist Joan As Policewoman.

Guitarist and vocalist Robbins’ Rogues Gallery Band is keyboardist Roger Eno, musical saw player David Coulter and multi-instrumentalist Kate St. John (Dream Academy), according to the Hollywood Reporter. The set was previously only available as an import via PIAS. The nine-song tracklist will remain intact.

Robbins and the Rogues Gallery Band will be touring in support, with a couple stop-offs at the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Edmonton Folk Festival. U.S. dates are in Seattle, L.A. and New York.

Below is a cut, “You’re My Dare,” from the album. It’s got a little Steve Earle stank on it. Cute.

The actor has contributed some of his originals to his past movie projects, like in “Bob Roberts” and “Dead Man Walking.” His father Gilbert Robbins was in the Highwaymen and managed now-defunct New York club The Gaslight.

