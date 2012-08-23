Listen to a leaked Christina Aguilera song about ‘Your Body’

Guys, I’m sorry to do this to you, but it’s worth warning you that there’s a link to a Perez Hilton video below.
Phew. Got that out of the way.
Let’s talk about Christina Aguilera, and her newly leaked — or was it “leaked”? — song “Your Body.” The singer previously confirmed to Rolling Stone that “Your Body” would be the title to her next single, and here it is, a stunning song that seems to be lacking a master.
And Christina Aguilera is making it abundantly clear she wants to “f*ck ya body.”
This one has the cool-headed, dance floor approach a la Enrique Iglesias to said sacking. I can already hear the radio edit: “All I wanna do is love your body.” The simple, mindless four-on-the-floor refrain has Aguilera flaunting her famous pipes on either side with the verses. It sounds like she had fun recording, and that there’s ample room for endless iterations and remixes. It’s true: somebody’s getting lucky, and it’s you!
The song arrives suspiciously close to the Sept. 10 premiere of the new season of “The Voice,” on which Aguilera will mount her judge’s chair and now all we’ll be thinking of when she does is that.
What do you think of this nasty little number?
Mindless is definitely the correct word yet I’m not ashamed to admit I like it. It mirrors what J-Lo has been peddling out for the past couple of years but with Christina’s voice she makes it work. My only concern is why not just use the word “love” from the get go? Is this her still trying to be X-tina?
She’s not trying to be anyone. Xtina was a nickname given to her. Xtina doesn’t own Christina, Christina owns “xtina”. She has always been naughty. She has always been a sexual person from the get go, so therefore she will always be sexual. It’s just her personality. She’s not trying to be anyone or anything except happy. And being herself is what makes her happy. She used the word fuck, because she wanted to. It’s as simple as that.
Wow..I have to say I really Love this new Christina Aguilera song….It’s so catchy…..
Love her voice on this track.
I can’t wait to hear it live…she sounds even better live….
R.
Hunter-aod
I LOVE IT! OMG!
I can’t wait to hear the final version!!!!!!
She sounds amazing!
This new track shows her stunning vocal abilities. Get out of the way haters. X-Tina is back, and better than ever!!!
Love it! Check out this version, they did that! lol “RADIO FOR THE PEOPLE” cover “YOUR BODY” [youtu.be]