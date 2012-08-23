Listen to a leaked Christina Aguilera song about ‘Your Body’

Guys, I’m sorry to do this to you, but it’s worth warning you that there’s a link to a Perez Hilton video below.

Phew. Got that out of the way.

Let’s talk about Christina Aguilera, and her newly leaked — or was it “leaked”? — song “Your Body.” The singer previously confirmed to Rolling Stone that “Your Body” would be the title to her next single, and here it is, a stunning song that seems to be lacking a master.

And Christina Aguilera is making it abundantly clear she wants to “f*ck ya body.”

This one has the cool-headed, dance floor approach a la Enrique Iglesias to said sacking. I can already hear the radio edit: “All I wanna do is love your body.” The simple, mindless four-on-the-floor refrain has Aguilera flaunting her famous pipes on either side with the verses. It sounds like she had fun recording, and that there’s ample room for endless iterations and remixes. It’s true: somebody’s getting lucky, and it’s you!

The song arrives suspiciously close to the Sept. 10 premiere of the new season of “The Voice,” on which Aguilera will mount her judge’s chair and now all we’ll be thinking of when she does is that.

What do you think of this nasty little number?