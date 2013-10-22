Listen to a snippet of Lady Gaga’s quirky ‘ArtPop’

10.22.13 5 years ago

There”s more Art than Pop on the title track to Lady Gaga”s “ArtPop.”

After releasing the catchy, if somewhat  generic pop/R&B track, “Do What U Want,” featuring R. Kelly earlier this week, she returns with this esoteric 90-second snippet of “ArtPop.” It has real possibilities as a dance track if some smart remixers get their hands on it, but it”s too quirky for much else.

As she sings, “We could, we could, we could belong together. ArtPop, ArtPop,” she seems determined to convince us on this project that Art and Pop aren”t mutually exclusive. I”m not sure who she”s trying to persuade…

“ArtPop” comes out Nov. 11. Are you excited to hear the full album?

 

