Listen to Coldplay and Rihanna’s royal collaboration ‘Princess of China’

Coldplay has an electric feel when it comes to their collaboration with Rihanna. “Princess of China” from the British band’s forthcoming “Mylo Xyloto” became available for stream today, as part of a promotional effort to stream a new track from the set every day on iTunes.

Listen to “Princess of China” here.

Granted, with streaming comes YouTube rips of the streams, so while EMI does an impressive job of getting these new tracks pulled down, we suggest you check back on the video site for songs that you may miss. Or you could just wait until next week on Monday (Oct. 24) when “Mylo” actually arrives.

Too, tune in to various TV programs in the coming weeks for performances from Coldplay: Wednesday (Oct. 19) on “The Colbert Report,” the “Today” show on Oct. 21, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” on Oct. 27 and on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 12. The foursome appeared on “Sunday Morning” yesterday.

“Mylo Xyloto” has been preceded by a few previously unveiled tracks, including single “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall.”