Listen to Eminem’s Hot 100 top 10 songs

It was 14 years ago that Eminem first came on the hip-hop scene with his first charting track. Now, try and go anywhere that doesn’t know Slim Shady. The Detroit-bred rapper turned 40 on Wednesday (Oct. 17), so to celebrate, we’re outlining his 11 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

One thing to note: the following selections do not include any of Em’s Bad Meets Evil tracks, nor any songs on which he was a featured performer. Only his solo work has been highlighted.

So, which of these songs is your favorite? What tracks of his didn’t make the Hot 100 top tier, but should have?