Listen to Jack White cover U2; The Smiths get covers tribute album

In the same week that its announced Bob Dylan is getting a tribute covers album (with help from Ke$ha, no less…), The Smiths are getting theirs, while U2 covers from Jack White and Damian Rice are unearthed.

As previously reported, U2 is making a big fat deal out of their “Achtung Baby” 20th anniversary reissue, and a covers set is intended to enhance that celebration. Q Magazine will be bowing “AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered” — really, that’s its title — on Nov. 1, and a full tracklist is now available. Nine Inch Nails (!!!), Depeche Mode, The Killers, Garbage and The Fray join previously announced talent like Jack White, Damian Rice and Patti Smith on the 12-song set. A new mix of “Even Better Than the Real Thing” by Jacques Lu Cont is in the mix, coinciding with the band’s effort to launch that song as a “new” single from “Achtung.”

“AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered” tracklist is below.

With that, fans can already hear White’s creepy and fantastic take on “Love Is Blindness,” plus Rice’s solemn “One,” which will have you sightlessly clamoring for your heart in whatever dark place Rice’s tired albatross carted it off to and dropped it.

Meanwhile, The Smiths, too, have a cool combo of characters tackling their tunes in “Please, Please, Please: A Tribute to the Smiths.” The 20-track collection will be out on Dec. 13 and features Stars, Sixpence None the Richer, Immaculate Noise favorite William Fitzsimmons, Girl in a Coma, Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch and Telekinesis. I do not know who Kitten is, but the name delights me.

Pre-orders for the Moz-lovers is up now at American Laundromat.

Jack White, “Love Is Blindness”

Damien Rice – One by @U2Argentina

Stars, “Asleep”

Here is the tracklist for “AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered”:

01. Nine Inch Nails – Zoo Station

02. U2 (Jacques Lu Cont Mix) – Even Better Than The Real Thing

03. Damien Rice – One

04. Patti Smith – Until The End Of The World

05. Garbage – Who”s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

06. Depeche Mode – So Cruel

07. Snow Patrol – Mysterious Ways

08. The Fray – Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World

08. Gavin Friday – The Fly

10. The Killers – Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

11. Glasvegas – Acrobat

12. Jack White – Love Is Blindness



Here is the tracklist for “Please, Please, Please: A Tribute to The Smiths”:

01. Kitten – “Panic”

02. The Rest – “Stop Me If You Think You”ve Heard This One Before”

03. Joy Zipper – “What Difference Does It Make?”

04. Tanya Donelly w/ Dylan in the Movies – “Shoplifters Of The World Unite”

05. William Fitzsimmons – “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want”

06. Sixpence None the Richer – “I Won”t Share You”

07. Sara Lov – “Well I Wonder”

08. Greg Laswell – “Half A Person”

09. Dala – “Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me”

10. Chikita Violenta – “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others”

11. Telekinesis – “Sheila Take A Bow”

12. Solvents – “Is It Really So Strange?”

13. The Wedding Present – “Hand In Glove”

14. Mike Viola and The Section Quartet – “How Soon Is Now?”

15. Trespassers William – “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

16. Girl in a Coma – “Rubber Ring”

17. Elk City – “I Know It”s Over”

18. Katy Goodman (La Sera, Vivian Girls) – “What She Said”

19. Cinerama – “London”

20. Doug Martsch (Built To Spill) – “Reel Around the Fountain”