Listen to Karen O’s song for ‘Frankenweenie,’ ‘Strange Love’

We’re heard Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontlady Karen O tackle a Led Zeppelin classic for “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” and make tunes for traipsing around a pretend adventure-land for “Where the Wild Things Are.” Now the singer has tried on a little calypso number for size, for “Frankenweenie.”

Tim Burton’s stop-motion feature will feature a zombie dog and other various hodge-podge animalia, all in black and white. Karen O’s “Strange Love” also features dogs, but it’s colorful and cha-cha-child-like, featuring a zither (bless her heart), congos, bongos and steel drum. It’s a good time and, yes, strange.

“Strange Love” is featured on the official soundtrack for the film, which is titled “Frankenweenie Unleashed.” The tracklist also includes jams from Passion Pit, Grace Potter, Grouplove, Robert Smith, Skylar Grey and — yes — even actress Winona Ryder. The soundtrack (and Danny Elfman’s score) will be out on Sept. 25; “Frankenweenie” is due in theaters on Oct. 5 and features the voices of Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Christopher Lee and more.

Here is the tracklist for “Frankenweenie Unleashed”:

“Strange Love” – Karen O

“Electric Heart (Stay Forever)” – Neon Trees

“Polartropic (You Don”t Understand Me)” – Mark Foster

“Almost There” – Passion Pit

“Pet Sematary” – Plain White T”s

“With My Hands – Kimbra

“Everybody”s Got a Secret” – AWOLNATION

“Immortal” – Kerli?”My Mechanical Friend” – Grace Potter featuring The Flaming Lips

“Lost Cause” – Imagine Dragons

“Underground” – Grouplove

“Building a Monster” – Skylar Grey

“Witchcraft” – Robert Smith

“Praise Be New Holland” – Winona Ryder