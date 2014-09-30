Michael Che has had an incredibly busy year writing for “SNL,” summering at “The Daily Show,” and joining “Weekend Update” as permanent co-anchor, but he still has time to reflect on his sketch pitches that didn't quite make it to air. On “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the comic opened up about his idea for “12 Days Not a Slave,” a skit that centered around the days following slavery's abolition. I think we're a little poorer as a society without it.
Listen to Michael Che’s Pitch for ’12 Days NOT a Slave’
Louis VIrtel 09.30.14 4 years ago
