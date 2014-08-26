Though her solo career has yielded no major success in the U.S. yet, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger keeps knocking at the door waiting for her solo breakthrough. Her latest attempt, “On The Rocks,” is a mid-to-uptempo number about a break-up served “on the rocks.” The production is slightly dated, which may hamper its chances at radio in the U.S. However, in the U.K., the former “X Factor” judge is coming off a No. 6 hit with “Your Love” earlier this summer. No word on when her Epic Records release will come out in the state.
Listen to Nicole Scherzinger’s latest tune, ‘On The Rocks’
Melinda Newman 08.26.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With