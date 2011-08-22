Listen to the new Red Hot Chili Peppers album in full

08.22.11 7 years ago

It’s a week ahead of one of the most highly anticipated rock releases of the year, and it’s more than ready to drop. Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “I’m With You” is now streaming on full on iTunes up until day of release, on Aug. 29.

There are worldwide “listening parties” scheduled throughout the world today, some launching at noon, for fans who wish to get their turn in together. The RHCP has details on its site of these events, outlined below.

“I’m With You” is preceded by single “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie,” the video to which debuted last week. The set was produced by longtime collaborator Rick Rubin and is the follow-up to 2006’s double-album “Stadium Arcadium.”

Here is the event schedule for the Global Listening Party launching at redhotchilipeppers.com:

London, England @ Zigfrid: 12:00 PM ­ 3:00 PM PST
Toronto, Canada @ Lee’s Palace: 3:00 PM ­ 7:00 PM PST
New York, NY @ House Of Vans: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST
Tokyo, Japan @ Rockaholic: 9:00 PM ­ 12:00 AM PST
Sydney, Australia @ InterContinental Hotel:  12:00 AM ­ 3:00 AM PST
Los Angeles, CA @ Venice Beach Boardwalk: 7:00 AM ­ 12:00 PM PST

