Tom Waits new album title “Bad as Me” certainly has a tinge of brawler, but his newly released song “Back in the Crowd” is trending bawler. And by that I mean I just slow-danced by myself and had a good cry.

Purchase the track through the usual digital suspects or listen for free on Spotify.

The Southwestern, nylon-string-enhanced loner ballad is the second track to arrive from the new Anti- album, after the stomping title track.

“Bad as Me” is out Oct. 24.