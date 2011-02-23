Listen: TV on the Radio premiere new track ‘Will Do’

Tunde Adebimpe continues producing evidence that he, and he alone, is Brooklyn’s answer to Peter Gabriel on “Will Do,” the new track from TV On The Radio.

The End 107.7 FM in Seattle had the privilege of bowing the thing, culled from the acts forthcoming “Nine Types of Life” album. It’s streaming in full below.

And here we have another Hump Day love song, aside from the Foo Fighters’ delivery earlier today. “Anytime will do, my love,” the singer ahhhs on the chorus to this “love sick lullaby.” He fears no falsetto. “I think we’re compatible, I see that you think I’m wrong.”

It’s an easy, mid-tempo beat behind that benefits from low-end bass, a skitter of high hats and a post-Valentine’ malaise.

As previously reported, “Nine Types of Light” is out April 12. Below are the tour dates, including a stop-off at Radio City Music hall. The band doesn’t seem to want to plot anything for March, more specifically for SXSW, but fairy tales can come true.

Click here for the SoundCloud of “Will Do.”

Here are TV on the Radio’s tour dates:

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

04/09 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

04/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

04/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/17 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

04/18 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy

04/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew Hall

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/02 – San Diego, CA @ 4th and B

06/22 – Zagreb, HR @ T Mobile Inmusic Festival

07/03 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival