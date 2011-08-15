Listen: Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Amy Lee cover the Muppets on ‘Green Album’

Hi-Ho! Some famous folks are coming together to celebrate the Muppets just in time for the upcoming film “The Muppets.”

The new tribute record, “The Green Album,” features a number of bands covering their favorite tunes from the original “Muppet Show” and the films that followed. Among the artists that contributed to the album are Weezer (joined by Paramore’s Hayley Williams), My Morning Jacket, Andrew Bird, Alkaline Trio, OK Go, Evanesence’s Amy Lee, the Fray and more.

The good folks at NPR have provided a preview of the songs. Stream the album here.

“The Green Album” comes out August 23. “The Muppets,” starring Jason Segel and Amy Adams, will be released nationwide November 23.