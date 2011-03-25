Listen: Will Lady Gaga’s ‘country road’ remix of ‘Born This Way’ get airplay?

Are country music fans ready to put their paws up and chant “Don”t be a drag, just be a queen?” Don”t count on it.
We”d come to expect the unexpected from her, but Lady Gaga surprised the hell out of us when she released “The Country Road Version” of “Born This Way” late last night.
The country version, co-produced by Mama Monster herself, opens with the same spoken part about “H-I-M,” but then the synthesizers and thumping beat are replaced with a guitar, some wailing harmonica, a slowed-down tempo and a revised bridge. We like it. Just as “Poker Face” worked brilliantly when Lady Gaga transformed it into a piano ballad, “Born This Way” makes a snappy little country tune.
Out is “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen/Whether you’re broke or evergreen/You’re black, white, beige, chola descent/You’re lebanese, you’re orient/Whether life’s disabilities/Left you outcast, bullied, or teased/Rejoice and love yourself today/’Cause baby you were born this way.” In is “If I want to make it country, baby, it”s okay/cause I was born, born, born, this way. From London, Paris, Japan back to U.S.A. I was born on the road, I was born to be brave.”
The song then goes picks up with the line about “no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, trangendered…”
Via Twitter, Lady Gaga told her followers the Country Road version was a “surprise” to thank them for making “Born This Way” No. 1 for six weeks in a row on the Billboard Hot 100.
So will she get country airplay? Only as a novelty and as a morning show discussion point, according to Phyllis Stark, executive editor of country music for industry tip sheet Radio-Info.com. “The song’s got a lot of things working against it in that arena, most notably, Lady Gaga is so firmly imaged as a pop artist that there’s no reason for country radio to go looking for songs of hers they can play.”
Stark also adds that the format may have issues with the lyrics. “Despite the positive message of “Born This Way,” it’s extremely likely that lyrical references to ‘trans-gender” and ‘bi,” as well as the line ‘Don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” won’t get past the gatekeepers at country radio, who pride themselves on keeping the format ‘family friendly,” whatever that means.”
The “family friendly” tag has come up before: Nineteen (!!) years ago, Garth Brooks” anthemic “We Shall Be Free,” included the verse “When we”re free to love anyone we choose/When the world”s big enough for all different views/When we”re all free to worship from our own kind of pew/Then We shall be free,” was his lowest charting single despite the fact that he was the biggest superstar the country world had ever seen at that point. Country artist Chely Wright came out last year, more than a decade after her last big hit, and said she got death threats and letters telling her “you”re going to hell.”
There are also other more practical issues, such as unless Lady Gaga”s label, Interscope, which has no country presence whatsoever, makes a concentrated push through its sister label Mercury Nashville, country radio can ignore this. The format had no trouble ignoring a country mix of Train”s smash, “Hey Soul Sister.”
We checked in with Tony Thomas, music director for Seattle country station KMPS, who told us his station ran a feature on the song during morning drive, but that was all they planned to do. The station played around 40 seconds of “Born This Way” and its listeners had some immediate thoughts via Twitter.
Among them?
*”Ewwwww!!!! That lady Gaga song made my ears bleed. Please don’t ever play it again.”
*If KMPS plays Lady Gaga”s “country song,” I will pop in a CD or change the station during the song!
*Not sure if that was trying too hard, or not really trying. Either way, hell no.”
*That is NOT country! Saying “momma” doesn’t make it country. Please tell Ms. Gaga to leave country alone.
*Just because you add a harmonica it doesn’t make it sound country or even good for that matter.
*Horrible…worst thing since william hung
And our favorite: “Reba should do a cover :)”
(For those who don’t pay attention to country music, Reba has a current hit with a remake of Beyonce’s “If I Were A Boy).
What do you think? Do you like it? Should country radio play it?
I think the mix is a mess. I give her credit for doing it, but she would have been better with a more stripped down version.
I think the idea is terrific and Gaga’s vocals are killer but I agree with Gregory that this mix is a a bit busy. Gaga has one hell of a soulful voice and I would love to hear her belt out some straight up heartbreak songs.
Great song, don’t waste in on these red neck hillbillies. All they care about is drinking, pickup trucks and having sex with their relatives/pets.
And Lady Gaga fans are true visionaries and intellectuals.
I thought her thing was to be okay with different. Love not Hate for anyone, including country people. Be diverse. (hints why she is planning on doing this song in all different version)
Freda, I am not sure I would say that to Lady Gaga. Her mom is from West Virginia and her grandmother still lives there. Her mom graduated from WVU. Gaga has a ton of WV/redneck connections. Look up the Bisset family in Glen Dale, WV.
I think Lady Gaga has a wonderful voice and oh my like we cant just have open minds. gee wiz ppl like you are freaking perfect
quit hating because someone else is more skillfull in one area than you are!
GO GAGA!!!!!
It is a great song but I don’t know how “country” it is. It looses the twang and I think that it is a gaga version of country maybe. Anyway you can’t help but love her voice.
people who run country music stations are prigs and they aren’t willing enough to accept gaga’s message of total acceptance
it’s sad to see such a good song be criticized
country music stations play taylor swifts unoriginal and unpoetic songs on their stations, why not gaga
-i agree though with readywith and greg, if gaga stripped down the chorus too, i think it would’ve been better; still a good remix though and kudos to gaga for experimenting in a different genre – too bad country radio stations/listeners are just not accepting enough
She took a disco beat (a good one) and turned it into a rock anthem (a damned good one). She’s a musical genius, whether you want to like her or not. Say what you want about her â€” I highly doubt she cares â€”Â but she’s the most brilliant person making music today.
Andrew, I agree with you– it’s more rock than country… kind of like Kid Rock’s stuff.
“…she’s the most brilliant person making music today. ”
Country fans are full of hate apparently! Even though it sounds good and her vocal’s are on point it would just be a waste of time.. who has time to hear about a bunch of bigots with bleeding ears!
i dont know what these country listeners are complaining about this song is better than a lot of cheesy songs about drinking and wearing cowboots on country radio stations
that is why country music is not popular anymore because its gained a reputation for being “squeaky clean” so to speak, gaga’s song has been number one in the country for six consecutive weeks she doesn’t need radioplay from country radio stations
Asdfajosh– Country music is actually still really popular. There are way more country stations than any other musical format, but that’s easy to ignore since other than a few artists like Taylor Swift, there’s no crossover at all. And you’re absolutely right, LG doesn’t need country radio airplay.
Dumb asses – this was never intended to be a country-crossover. LOL It’s just another stripped down version of the song to have fun with. The last thing Gaga is trying to do is be a country artist. Wise up people. This article was a waste of web space.
She doesn’t even look human. Yuck. I would criticize her music, but I haven’t heard anyting she’s ever recorded, so I can’t.
I like it better than the original and thank that country radio should play it, how about thinking outside of the box xountry music fans!!!!
I like it better than the original and thank that country radio should play it, how about thinking outside of the box country music fans!!!!
The country fans I know don’t care for Lady Gaga… It just wasn’t meant to be. They’re so picky about music, they’ll throw a fit if they hear anything that isn’t some hill billy southern shit! I’d know because I’m growing up in the south, where I was also born.