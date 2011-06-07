Listen: Wu-Tang prep new album, release ‘Only’ single with RZA

Wu-Tang have some “Legendary Weapons” up their sleeves.

The new collaborative project from the equally legendary rap troupe is scheduled to drop July 26, and has the promise of executive production from RZA, the band backing of Brooklyn’s The Revelations and a high number of contributions from Ghostface Killah.

A released describes the 14-track “throw-back sound” set as being “inspired by classic soul and kung fu imagery,” neither of whcih are surprises coming from these guys.

[More…]

But not everybody from the clan is on board, with absences from GZA and Masta Killa. Ghostface, Raekwon, RZA, Method Man, U-God and Inspectah Deck are confirmed, plus regular Capadonna and guest contributions from AZ, M.O.P, Sean Price and Killa Sin.

The first single is the horns-heavy “Only the Rugged Survive” feat. RZA, below. Sweet beat.

Here is the tracklist for “Legendary Weapons”:

1. Start the Show (feat. Raekwon and RZA)

2. Laced Cheeba (feat. Ghostface, Sean Price and Trife Diesel)

3. Diesel Fluid (feat. Method Man, Trife Diesel and Cappadonna)

4. Played By The Game

5. The Black Diamonds (feat. Ghostface, Roc Marciano and Killa Sin)

6. Legendary Weapons (Ghostface, AZ and M.O.P.)

7. Never Feel This Pain (feat. Inspectah Deck, U-God and Tre Williams)

8. Angels Got Wings

9. Drunk Tongue (feat. Killa Sin)

10. 225 Rounds (feat. U-God, Cappadonna, Bronze Nazareth and RZA)

11. Meteor Hammer (feat. Ghostface, Action Bronson and Termanology)

12. Live Through Death

13. Only the Rugged Survive (feat. RZA)

14. Outro