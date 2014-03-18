‘Little Couple’ sneak: Jen talks about her shocking diagnosis

As we all know, this is going to be a tough season for 'The Little Couple' (TLC, Tues. at 10:00 p.m. ET). Though they've finally completed their family with the adoption of baby Zoey, Jen is ill. In this week's episode, we learn what the diagnosis is. Although we've all read about it, it's not easy to hear.
In the rest of the episode, Bill must finish up the final details of Zoey”s adoption. Not a moment too soon, their new family is finally reunited in Houston, but now they must face their first family crisis. Jen”s health concern turns serious and her diagnosis shocks their world. She and Bill must now work together on not only her health, but also bonding with their new daughter Zoey. But Zoey”s transition to her new life is tougher than they ever anticipated. With Christmas just around the corner, the couple uses their precious family time to share their holiday traditions.
Are you watching “The Little Couple” this season?
Yall are a great and blessed family i keep yall in my prayers.
The love you share is remarkable. You are in my prayers. Many blessing to your family.
I think so much of you both and the way you live your lives with the obstacles you have been given. i pray, Jen, that this will be just one more that you will overcome with your usual grace. Thinking of you.
I have been watching The Little Couple from the very first airing and I have fallen in love with them, they give hope to all. The children have made the show so much more enjoyable. It is the best real life series on T. V. I would love to see it last thru the growing up of their beautiful children, I cried so when I heard about Jen’s health and I pray for her that she is there for her delightful family for many many years. The world needs people like the Arnolds. God bless you and keep you. Janet Larango of Atlanta
My heart goes out to both of you and family.God can do miracles he knows the wonderful persons you both are.God Bless You and family I will keep you all in prayers.