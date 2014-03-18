‘Little Couple’ sneak: Jen talks about her shocking diagnosis

03.18.14

As we all know, this is going to be a tough season for 'The Little Couple' (TLC, Tues. at 10:00 p.m. ET). Though they've finally completed their family with the adoption of baby Zoey, Jen is ill. In this week's episode, we learn what the diagnosis is. Although we've all read about it, it's not easy to hear. 

In the rest of the episode, Bill must finish up the final details of Zoey”s adoption. Not a moment too soon, their new family is finally reunited in Houston, but now they must face their first family crisis. Jen”s health concern turns serious and her diagnosis shocks their world. She and Bill must now work together on not only her health, but also bonding with their new daughter Zoey. But Zoey”s transition to her new life is tougher than they ever anticipated. With Christmas just around the corner, the couple uses their precious family time to share their holiday traditions.

Are you watching “The Little Couple” this season?

