Live Blogging and Post-Mortem on the Black Eyed Peas Super Bowl half-time show

It’s half time at Super Bowl XLV. The Packers have pretty much cleaned the Steelers’ clock for the first half, which means there are plenty of disgruntled Steeler fans who could use a little cheering up from the Peas about now. I gotta feeling it might not be enough. We also hope they can remember the words, which is more than we can say about Christina Aguilera and her otherwise strong version of the National Anthem. Hey, at least we know she was singing live. We’ll be back to live blog as soon as the Peas go on in a few minutes.
5:09 p.m. (PST): It”s space-aged Peas, lowered from the roof of the stadium on a round stage in the middle of the field.. I gotta feeling they’re going to bring it.
5:11: They go into “Boom Boom Pow” surrounded by dancerson the field in green LED outfits. It looks fantastic from up above: like little green martians in lockstep on the field. We wonder how it looks from outer space? One of the best uses of the field we’ve seen in a half time.
5:13: Slash comes out and is playing “Sweet Child of Mine,” with Fergie singing. They got Slash to wear a hat that lights up. I bet Axl Rose is throwing things at his TV right now.
5:15: Usher joins for “OMG,” after a brief “Let’s Get It Started.” We really give credit to the BEPs that they’ve decided to just go with the best show and are very willing to share the spotlight.
5:18: It’s Valentine’s Day at the Super Bowl. As the BEPs go into “Where is the Love.” Where are their voices? They sound ragged and exhausted. The field now spells out “Love” in red. There are robots with boxes on their heads. Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a silver, shiny head.
5:20: As I suspected, they’re ending with “The Time (Dirty Bit)” so they can sing “Time of My Life.” Everyone on the stage is synchronized dancing and they’ve gone from red to purple. The Peas bring it back to where they started, ending with “I Gotta Feelin’.”
Without seeing what anyone is tweeting or blogging, here’s my gut reaction: The Peas did great for what they do. After the Who’s utterly dull, static half-time performance last year, the NFL knew they better bring some magic this time. The only thing memorable about last year’s half-time performance was the lighted stage and that’s the only thing they seemed to hold over.
With the Peas you’re not going to get great singing– you’re going to get energy and fun visuals. We could debate for a lifetime how sad the statement I just wrote is and that I have given up expecting strong singing. To keep it in sports parlance, they brought their A Game. They also proved to be great team players, bringing in Slash and Usher to keep up the energy and broaden the appeal. They were in service of the game, not their egos and they deserve credit for that, if nothing else. They totally fulfilled the job description. If you were a Peas fan, you probably thought they were great. If not, it certainly would not have won you over, and, in fact, may have left you with a blinding headache.
Also, the use of the field and the light show was great. It looked fantastic on television and it was a presentation that even someone in the last row of the stadium could enjoy. It was the best use of the field that I recall seeing in a Super Bowl game.
And best of all, no wardrobe malfunction.
Playing the Super Bowl half-time is a losing proposition in terms of people seem to love to rag on it unless the artist does something so spectacular, they can’t be denied. It’s a total sprint with very confined conditions. I’d say the Peas scored a touchdown.
What are your thoughts?
hlaftime show hasnt been good since the blues brothers and zztop
It was an incredible show! I loved it!
It’s nice that the Black Eyed Peas dress the way they do, that way deaf people can hate them too
MyMom– you had me laughing out loud with that one! Nice! However, their outfits were so loud, I’m sure the deaf could still hear them.
I’m afraid if the Superbowl is broadcast into space, aliens will interpret Black Eyed Peas performance as an act of war.
Just talked with Mubarak. He says he will leave Egypt if we send the Black Eyed Peas!
You guys are cracking me up. There could be a whole series based on “just talked to …., he/she says… “
Black Eyed Peas ima let you finish, but Janet Jackson had the best half time show.
Still trying to purge the neurons affected by the Black Eyed Peas performance from my head.
Can’t the ref watch a replay of the Black Eyed Peas performance and penalize them 4000 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct?
I would like to thank the Black Eyed Peas and friends for showing the world the sad state of today’s mainstream music at today’s Super Bowl.
I’m just gonna say it: The world would be a better place if the Black Eyed Peas were killed in some sort of fiery explosion.
This thread is the best thing about that halftime performance! When “Sweet Child” started I thought my mother had sat on one of the cats…..
I think the NFL meant to book The Black KEYS for halftime, as is evidenced in the way they were using their music EVERY 5 MINUTES!
I’m Howlin’ for the BEPs private plane to crash into the side of a mountain.
All I felt was nausea over another over dramatic effort (with mistakes) by an singer trying to give the “best” rendition ever done of the song. PLEASE if you want us to feel your love for the country either sing it as it should be sung, get the words right, cut out the fake drama or do us all a favor,DON’T SING IT.
As for half time the NFL should do what it’s name says FOOTBALL, please play the game and STOP trying to show you’re hip. Halftime was a mess, audio was lousy, they sucked and as always the pre game was too long and the halftime was as well.
We love watching the game but PLEASE just give us the game as you do every Other game, normal half-time length. I’m sure the players would appreciate it as well these long half-time breaks take them out of their rhythm and could spoil their most important game of the season.
Please never have Christine sing the Anthem again and never try to provide a long lousy half time show again. PLEASE.
Thanks
what a waste of money for that show. tron on autotune.
