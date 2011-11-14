Logo announces names of next season’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ competitors

RuPaul and Logo are prepping an all-new squad of 13 contestants for the fourth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ which will begin airing in January 2012. These lucky sort-of ladies will be battling for a headlining spot on Logo’s Drag Race Tour, a vacation courtesy of AlandChuck.travel, a lifetime supply of NYX Cosmetics and, of course, a cash prize of $100,000. Best of all, they will win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. Actually, the money is probably best of all, so scratch that.

“We challenged ourselves to make TV’s most outrageous show even more outrageous,” said executive producer, RuPaul. “And I’m happy to report we’ve succeeded.” Now, we just have to wait until January.

The following are the 13 season four “RuPaul”s Drag Race” contestants, with hashtags waiting for your Twitter feed (my early favorite: Sharon Needles):

• Alisa Summers Tampa, FL #DragRaceAlisaSummers, @alisasummers

• Chad Michaels San Diego, CA #DragRaceChadMichaels, @chadmichaels1

• Dida Ritz Chicago, IL #DragRaceDidaRitz, @HelloDiDa

• Jiggly Caliente Queens, NY #DragRaceJigglyCaliente, @JigglyCaliente

• Kenya Michaels Dorado, Puerto Rico #DragRaceKenyaMichaels, @Kenya_Michaels

• Lashauwn Beyond Tampa, FL #DragRaceLashauwnBeyond, @LashauwnBeyond

• Latrice Royale Ft. Lauderdale, FL #DragRaceLatriceRoyale, @LatriceRoyale

• Madame LaQueer Carolina, Puerto Rico #DragRaceMadameLaQueer, @MadameLaQueer

• Milan New York, NY #DragRaceMilan, @DwayneMilan

• Phi Phi O”Hara Chicago, IL #DragRacePhiPhiOhara, @PhiPhiOhara

• The Princess Chicago, IL #DragRaceThePrincess, @TheDragPrincess

• Sharon Needles Pittsburgh, PA #DragRaceSharonNeedles, @SHARON_NEEDLES

• Willam Los Angeles, CA #DragRaceWillam, @willambelli

RuPaul is back for a fourth season, alongside judges Michelle Visage and Santino Rice, to decide who will “shante! stay!” or “sashay away” with a new batch of drag queens.

Are you excited for a new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? Which competitor do you think has the most fabulous name?