Logo announces names of next season’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ competitors

11.14.11 7 years ago
RuPaul and Logo are prepping an all-new squad of 13 contestants for the fourth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ which will begin airing in January 2012. These lucky sort-of ladies will be battling for a headlining spot on Logo’s Drag Race Tour, a vacation courtesy of AlandChuck.travel, a lifetime supply of NYX Cosmetics and, of course, a cash prize of $100,000. Best of all, they will win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. Actually, the money is probably best of all, so scratch that.
“We challenged ourselves to make TV’s most outrageous show even more outrageous,” said executive producer, RuPaul.  “And I’m happy to report we’ve succeeded.” Now, we just have to wait until January. 
The following are the 13 season four “RuPaul”s Drag Race” contestants, with hashtags waiting for your Twitter feed (my early favorite: Sharon Needles): 
Alisa Summers Tampa, FL  #DragRaceAlisaSummers, @alisasummers
Chad Michaels  San Diego, CA  #DragRaceChadMichaels, @chadmichaels1
Dida Ritz Chicago, IL #DragRaceDidaRitz, @HelloDiDa
Jiggly Caliente  Queens, NY  #DragRaceJigglyCaliente, @JigglyCaliente
Kenya Michaels  Dorado, Puerto Rico  #DragRaceKenyaMichaels, @Kenya_Michaels
Lashauwn Beyond  Tampa, FL  #DragRaceLashauwnBeyond, @LashauwnBeyond 
Latrice Royale  Ft. Lauderdale, FL  #DragRaceLatriceRoyale, @LatriceRoyale
Madame LaQueer  Carolina, Puerto Rico  #DragRaceMadameLaQueer, @MadameLaQueer
Milan   New York, NY #DragRaceMilan, @DwayneMilan
Phi Phi O”Hara  Chicago, IL  #DragRacePhiPhiOhara, @PhiPhiOhara
The Princess  Chicago, IL  #DragRaceThePrincess, @TheDragPrincess
Sharon Needles  Pittsburgh, PA  #DragRaceSharonNeedles, @SHARON_NEEDLES
Willam  Los Angeles, CA  #DragRaceWillam, @willambelli
RuPaul is back for a fourth season, alongside judges Michelle Visage and Santino Rice, to decide who will “shante! stay!” or “sashay away” with a new batch of drag queens.  
Are you excited for a new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? Which competitor do you think has the most fabulous name?

Around The Web

TAGSRuPaulRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP