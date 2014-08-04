Lollapalooza 2014 in photos: Eminem, Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Outkast and more

08.04.14

Lollapalooza returned to Chicago this past weekend, and brought with it headliners like Kings Of Leon, Eminem, Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Outkast and more.

The three-day event ran over Aug. 1-3 in Grant Park, with a few hours spent in the “rain” portion of the “rain or shine” policy.

Still, Nas, Grouplove, Cage The Elephant, Bleacher, Jhene Aiko, Lykke Li, John Butler Trio, White Denim, The Bombay Motorcycle Club, Glen Hansard, Jungle, The Head and the Heart and The Avett Brothers were caught doing their thing on camera.

Check out photos from the intrepid shooters at Associated Press below. Which are your favorite pics?

