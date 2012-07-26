Lollapalooza webcasting 48 performances: Check out the schedule

Not going to the sold-out 2012 Lollapalooza? No problem, you can catch about a third of the acts’ performances on the web.

Music fest organizer C3 has lifted the curtain on the times and dates on 48 webcasts scheduled to be shot, live, from the Chicago-based event. Headliners like Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Black Keys and AVICII will be on a YouTube near you.

Fans may notice who’s not included, however, including Black Sabbath. But let’s be honest, though, that Sabbath set is looking like only two of its four originating members will be performing, so try other channels on YouTube for them instead.

Lollapalooza runs Aug. 3-5, with streams running starting at 1:30pm CST every day.

Who are you most excited to see?

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

1:30 PM Yellow Ostrich

1:30 PM Michael Kiwanuka

2:15 PM The Black Angels

2:15 PM Dr. Dog

3:00 PM The War on Drugs

3:30 PM Blind Pilot

4:00 PM Metric

4:15 PM Afghan Wings

5:15 PM The Head & The Heart

6:00 PM Band of Skulls

6:15 PM The Shins

7:30 PM Dawes

8:30 PM The Black Keys

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

1:30 PM JEFF the Brotherhood

1:30 PM Los Jaivas

2:15 PM Alabama Shakes

2:15 PM GIVERS

3:00 PM Neon Indian

4:00 PM The Temper Trap

4:15 PM Delta Spirit

5:00 PM FUN.

5:15 PM tUnE-yArDs

6:00 PM The Weeknd

6:15 PM Washed Out

8:00 PM Red Hot Chili Peppers

8:45 PM Frank Ocean

9:45 PM Avicii

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

1:30 PM Oberhofer

1:30 PM Bombay Bicycle Club

2:15 PM Trampled By Turtles

2:30 PM White Rabbits

3:00 PM The Walkmen

3:15 PM Gary Clark Jr.

4:15 PM J. Cole

5:00 PM Toro Y Moi

5:15 PM The Gaslight Anthem

6:00 PM At The Drive-In

6:00 PM Of Monsters & Men

7:15 PM Florence + the Machine

7:15 PM The Big Pink

8:15 PM Miike Snow

8:30 PM Jack White

9:15 PM Childish Gambino