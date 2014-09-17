Lolo Jones on being the 1st booted from “Dancing with the Stars”: “I'm so tired of feeling embarrassed”

The former Olympian was worried about coming off as a loser on “Dancing”: “My brief time on #DWTS was a lasting lesson,” she wrote on Facebook. “I really wanted to stay on the show and have the layers of hurt wash away by showing the public how hard I work. I wanted to come away a victor for once. I wanted to do so good performing in public that the haters would stop teasing me. But that is my way of thinking. Not Gods.”

“New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” return down from last year

While both Fox sitcoms were down from their last season premieres, “New Girl” was up and “Mindy Project” was on par with last season”s finales. PLUS: “New Girl” adds Michael Stahl-David as a Jess love interest, and appreciating “Mindy”s” Danny Castellano.

Meredith Vieira: I was a victim of domestic violence

With domestic violence in the news, Vieira shared her story yesterday, saying: “I was in an abusive relationship many, many years ago, as a young woman.”

“Big Brother”s” Frankie Grande: Revealing my Ariana connection actually helped me

“I believe that timing is everything,” he says, “and the time I chose to reveal my true identity and who my family really is was not only perfect but necessary. I had hit rock bottom and I knew that for me to continue on in this game, I had to do something drastic. I ultimately went from going home, to one of the last men standing. So yes, I think it helped.”

Reelz Channel to air “TMZ Hollywood Sports”

TMZ Sports, coming off its big Ray Rice scoop, is coming out with a new weekly TV series that will discuss everything related to sports stars in their off-the-field lives.

“Veep” promotes Sam Richardson

Selina Meyer”s handler will become a regular in Season 4.

Emmy win prompted Jane Lynch to pull out of voicing “Grumpy Cat”

She was set to voice Grumpy Cat in Lifetime”s “Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” – until she won an Emmy for best reality TV host.

Key and Peele recall to Jimmy Kimmel how they met

Kimmel also urged the Comedy Central stars to swap their names.

“American Horror Story”s” latest teaser features a foot shaped like a stiletto

Check out the latest “Freak Show” promo.